Traders decry poor hygiene at City Market

Deadly diseases like cholera could break out at City Market if City Hall does not clear hawkers who have messed up the place.

Stall owners at the busy market have decried poor standards of hygiene, which they claim has been caused by the hawkers.

They said hawkers have occupied nearly every available space in the market and are not following the safety and hygiene standards set out by the county government.

"These hawkers have occupied the entire place including isles customers should use. They are selling meat without the requisite licenses and they pay little attention to hygiene," Michael Kamau said.

"We are imploring the county to move in and rein in these hawkers. They are littering all over and do not pay any attention to safety standards by the county."

Trader Mary Lukenya said the safety of the meat sold by the hawkers is not guaranteed as it is not inspected by the county health officers.

"The smell that comes from this place is enough to make one sick. Something needs to be done, otherwise, there will be a disaster very soon, " he said.

The traders' concerns come barely two weeks after they bitterly clashed with the hawkers.

They claimed the hawkers had invaded the market and erected temporary stalls all over.

The traders closed their shops for two days protesting the invasion.They resumed operations after Governor Mike Sonko held a meeting with the two groups.

The traders said the governor promised to remove the hawkers from the market but two weeks later nothing has happened and the hawkers continue to operate.

The hawkers continued selling despite a court order to vacate.

The traders sued the hawkers and the county government demanding that the vendors leave the market.

Chief magistrate PN Gesora gave the orders on July 11. Last week, a section of the traders recorded a statement at the Central police station, claiming they had been threatened by the hawkers for calling for their removal.

The war between the traders and the hawkers has been a common occurrence, with City Hall failing to end the row.

In April last year, the county gave meat and fish peddlers at the market a seven-day notice to stop preparing food outside the established stalls.

The order was obeyed for a few months before the hawkers flooded the market again.