Tiaty MP Kamket supports Auko’s ‘Punguza Mizigo’ initiative

Tiaty MP William Kamket has supported the Third-way Alliance’s ‘Punguza Mizigo’ initiative.

Kamket termed Ekuru Aukot’s idea of assembling signatures across the country as wise, and will ease and improve the lives of wananchi.

“I am proud of this brother of mine from my own constituency, for initiating the bill to change the Constitution. It means that as people of Tiaty are ahead,” he said.

Kamket is known to have initiated an amendment to change the electoral law in March last year. His bill sought to create the position of Prime Minister, who would have executive powers and two Deputy Prime Ministers.

“Having Aukot and I from Tiaty, Baringo county initiate two bills in a row means the people of Baringo are really ahead and on top of things” he said

He was addressing the public during an inspection visit to the ongoing North Rift Region Technical Institute (NRRTI) in Chemoling’ot in his constituency on Sunday.

“Aukot’s move is equally a good one because it is aimed at easing the taxpayer of this country the burden, so people should support it as we forge ahead” Kamket said.