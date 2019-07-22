Close

Rotich, Thugge to spend night behind bars over dams scandal

In Summary
  • Detectives are searching for more suspects.
by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
News
22 July 2019 - 16:39
Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge
Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge
Image: FILE

Treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge and 26 others will spend the night behind bars following their arrest over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will decide if the Italians involved in the Kimwarer and Arror dam scandal will also be prosecuted.

They will be charged on Tuesday with forgery, making documents without authority and money laundering.

Detectives are still looking for more suspects. However, those arrested will be charged tomorrow. 

Two dams were to be constructed but this did not happen, despite money being  released from National Treasury.

Both Rotich and Thugge on Monday surrendered to the Director of Criminal Investigations after DPP Noordin Haji called for their arrest.

The two were picked by DCI detectives and taken to the headquarters on Kiambu Road.

