Residents to pay more for water Embu

Embu residents will start paying more for water by between sh10 to sh15 per cubic meter after the supplier increased it over rising costs’ operations.

Representatives of consumers where Embu Water and Sanitation Company supplies piped clean water authorised the firm to increase the charges during a stakeholders meeting at Isaak Walton Inn on Friday.

The stakeholders, among them Embu county water executive Njiru Mbogo allowed the increase after the water firm said it has become difficult to provide services to residents effectively using the tariffs which were last reviewed 10 years ago.

“We think the increased prices are fair and will enable us to continue giving the consumers seamless services without serious challenges as we have been doing,” said Karugendo.