Raila hits at Ruto on church fundraisers

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has renewed his attacks on Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of perpetuating corruption through church donations.

Raila, a foremost critic of Ruto, on Sunday termed the DP's routine church harambees as " a major corruption scheme that should be tamed by church leaders."

In a stinging attack, Raila claimed that Ruto was pretending to be clean by offering huge sums of money to the church in the "guise of investing in heaven."

“People who are moving around with money in sacks are always approaching innocent churches to be invited for a fundraiser and come to boast in public that they are investing in heaven. Which heaven?” Raila said.

Raila said he signed a memorandum of understanding with President Uhuru Kenyatta and one of the key issues is the war against corruption.

He spoke in Siaya during the farewell ceremony for retired Bishop Joseph Wasonga.

The bishop said corruption is a cancer in the county that should be rooted out.

“The country cannot develop with the kind of corruption we have today, as a lot of money goes to waste because of corruption,” Raila said.

Raila said the US Federal Bureau of Investigations advised that if the country can fight corruption it can save over Sh800 billion that is stolen.

He added that youths lose jobs yearly because of corruption perpetrated by leaders who are supposed to be at the forefront in fighting the vice.

The former prime minister regretted that the economy is doing poorly because of leaders who move around with sacks of money to make donations.

Raila wondered how a leader who earns Sh1.5 million per month can manage to give Sh10 million every week.

He clarified that he is not against fundraising in churches but the money must come from leaders with no integrity issues.