Close

President Masisi of Botswana jets into Kenya today for state visit

In Summary

• The two leaders will have their private conversation before proceeding for bilateral talks with their respective delegations.

• His visit is has revived hopes of conclusion of talks on starting a bus company plying Nairobi-Gaborone.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
22 July 2019 - 14:55
President Eric Masisi of Botswana is set to start his three day State Visit to Kenya today.
President Eric Masisi of Botswana is set to start his three day State Visit to Kenya today.
Image: COURTESY

President Eric Mokgweetsi of the Republic of Botswana will arrive in the country today for a three-day State Visit.

Masisi will be received by Pressident Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.

The two leaders will have their private conversation before proceeding for bilateral talks with their respective delegations.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed and several matters of mutual benefit.

They will also conduct a joint press briefing.

His visit is has revived hopes of conclusion of talks on starting a bus company plying Nairobi-Gaborone.

It comes after Uhuru's two day visit to the neighboring country Tanzania at the invitation of President John Pombe Magufuli.

During the visit, the President and his host agreed to reinforce ongoing bilateral engagements aimed at growing trade and deepening people-to-people interactions between the two countries in the spirit of the East African Community accord.

More:

Botswana leader's visit revives hopes of bus service

Kenyans have an opportunity to transport goods directly to Botswana.
News
4 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
22 July 2019 - 14:55

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    9h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Painful relief: When girls resort to abortion
    9h ago Big Read

  4. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    4d ago Big Read

  5. Britain chancellor to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
    1d ago World

Latest Videos