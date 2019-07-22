President Masisi of Botswana jets into Kenya today for state visit

President Eric Mokgweetsi of the Republic of Botswana will arrive in the country today for a three-day State Visit.

Masisi will be received by Pressident Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.

The two leaders will have their private conversation before proceeding for bilateral talks with their respective delegations.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed and several matters of mutual benefit.

They will also conduct a joint press briefing.

His visit is has revived hopes of conclusion of talks on starting a bus company plying Nairobi-Gaborone.

It comes after Uhuru's two day visit to the neighboring country Tanzania at the invitation of President John Pombe Magufuli.

During the visit, the President and his host agreed to reinforce ongoing bilateral engagements aimed at growing trade and deepening people-to-people interactions between the two countries in the spirit of the East African Community accord.