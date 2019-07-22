Nairobi county to dispose 23 bodies in three weeks

Nairobi county government will dispose of 23 unidentified bodies of victims killed by thugs, accidents, mob justice and/or committed suicide.

The bodies, which have spent months at City mortuary, have not been identified by relatives or friends, according to an advert in the local dailies on Friday.

“The following 23 unclaimed bodies are lying at the city mortuary from date of admission awaiting collection,” Nairobi County Secretary Leboo Morintant said.

“Pursuant to public health Act cap 242 interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the bodies within days, failure to which the county government will seek Judicial Authority for disposals.”

Leboo said in the advert the bodies include that of Lazaro Kimwere (Tag number 7722) admission number 1,722 who died a natural death in Muthaiga on November 8, last year.

Jimmy Gaturo (Tag number 8,432) from Tigon died on November 28 last year but his body is yet to be collected. Apart from another victim of sudden death known as Boniface Githaiga, City Hall has failed to identify the names of other three victims from various parts of the city.

Leboo said Githaiga is from Riruta, while others are from Spring Valley, Kamukunji, Kahawa Sukari and Dandora. They were admitted in February under badges numbers 9202, 9250, 9346 and 9375 and their admission numbers are 202, 250, 331 and 360 respectively.

Five accident victims whose names could not be identified are from Railways, Pangani (2) and Dagoreti. They were also admitted in February this year under number 361, 280, 299, 352 and 253.

Five people whose names could not also be identified were murdered in Ruaraka, Embakasi, Tigoni (2), and Dandora in January and February this year.

“Their badges are 9202, 9206, 9210, 9385, 9332 and 9332 respectively. They are admitted as number 205, 206, 210, 370 and 317 respectively,” the county said.

City Hall also failed to identify the bodies of tagged badge number 9119 from Namanga and badge number 9080 from Ruiru admitted in January. One victim was killed by a wild animal, while the other drowned.

Two suicide victims from Kikuyu (Uranus Muthua) and Huruma (unknown) were also brought in February this year.