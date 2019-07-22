Meru speaker's bodyguard shot dead in Nairobi

A security officer attached to Meru county assembly speaker Joseph Kaberia was shot dead on Sunday morning at Kamiti Corner in Nairobi.

Constable Samuel Munga was allegedly shot in the chest in the 3am incident and was pronounced dead at Ruaraka Neema Hospital in Kasarani.

Police officers investigating the matter are yet to arrest any suspects or unravel the motive behind the killing of the bodyguard who was described by those he worked with as jovial and friendly.

Speaker Kaberia’s official driver Andrew Nabea is nursing gunshot wounds following the incident and is admitted at Aga Khan Hospital.

Meru county assembly communications boss Mercy Nthuuku said they are yet to come to terms with the killing.

Nthuku said speaker Kaberia was not in the vehicle during the attack.

“They were the two of them. The body of the bodyguard is at KU morgue,” Nthuku said.