KVDA acting CEO Kipkech arrested over Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal

Kerio Valley Development Authority acting CEO Francis Kipkech has been arrested over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

Kipkech was arrested alongside David Onyango, with whom he sat at the tender committee.

Charity Muui from the ad hoc technical and financial committee was also arrested.

They were taken to Eldoret police station on Monday.

DPP Noordin Haji had ordered the arrest of Kipkech, Onyango, Muui and other senior government officials.

He said senior government officials flouted procurement rules and committed illegalities in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

A total of 28 officials and entities are to be charged.

They include: EAC PS Susan Koech, Kerio Valley Development Authority managing director Kipchumba Kimosop, Treasury chief economist Kennedy Nyachiro and Treasury director of resource mobilisation Jackson Kinyanjui.

Others to be arrested are: Inspector General of State Corporations Titus Muriithi, KVDA head of supply chain William Kipkemboi, Paul Serem (manager, engineering services), Kipkech , Samuel Kimutai , Onyango, Patrick Kiptoo, Elizabeth Kebenei and Esther Kiror of the tendering committee.

From the ad hoc technical and financial committee, the following are to be arrested: Moses Kipchumba, Nelson Korir, Isaac Kiiru, Patrick Kipsang, Frederick Towett, Jotham Rutto, Muui, Geoffrey Wahungu and David Ongare.

Boniface Lengisho from Nema also faces arrest.

CMC di Ravenna Italy and Kenya have also been mentioned.