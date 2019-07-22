Close

KRA clears 10 betting companies whose licences were not renewed

In Summary

• Matiang’i had vowed to introduce tough measures to regulate betting sector.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
22 July 2019 - 19:22
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
KRA has cleared 10 betting companies whose licences had failed to be renewed by the government over tax compliance.

They are: Betway, OdiBets, Mozzartbet, Ken Bookmakers, Lucky 2u, Eazi Bet, Kick off, Eastleighbet, Palms Bet and Bet boss. 

Last week, the government failed to renew licenses for 27 betting firms, despite the affected firms claiming to have complied to set regulations.

On April 1, Cabinet Secretary Interior and Coordination of National Government Fred Matiang’i vowed to introduce tough measures to regulate betting sector, which he accused of leading youths astray.

He gave all firms three months up to July 1 to seek fresh renewal of licenses upon proving tax compliance.

Among the conditions that betting and gaming firms had to meet before having their licences renewed is to be tax-compliant.

They were also expected to prove that they had been operating within the law, and prove that they are sufficiently liquid and have performed financially well for the past four years.

The state had failed to renew licenses for Betin, Betway, Betpawa, Premierbet, Lucky 2 U, 1X Bet, Mozzartbet, Dafa bet, World Sport Bet, Atari Gaming, Palmsbet and Betboss.

Others are Betyetu, Elitebet, Bungabet, Cysabet, Nestbet, Easybet, Kick Off, Millionaire Sports Bet, Kenya Sports Bet and Eastleighbet.

