Haji orders arrest of CS Rotich, PS Thugge over Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal

DPP Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge and other senior government officials over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

He on Monday said senior government officials flouted procurement rules and committed illegalities in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The other officials to be arrested are: EAC PS Susan Koech

"Many procurement rules were flouted and circumvented to ensure CMC di Ravenna got the project," Haji said.

This is despite CMC di Ravenna facing problems in its home country - Italy.

Haji and his colleague from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti flew to Italy on June 10 to conclude investigations into the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The two met their counterparts in Turin to discuss the progress of the multi-billion shillings scandal.

The DCI was probing the possible loss of Sh21 billion meant for the construction of the two multi-purpose dams in Kerio Valley.

Kinoti started the investigations in December last year and because of the complex nature of the case, has sought help from state organs including the National Intelligence Service.