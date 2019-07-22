Close

Haji orders arrest of CS Rotich, PS Thugge over Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal

In Summary

• DPP says senior government officials flouted procurement rules and committed illegalities 

by CLAIRE MUNDE AND LUKE AWICH
News
22 July 2019 - 11:07
DPP Noordin Haji holds a press conference at his Nairobi office on Monday, July 22, 2019.
DPP Noordin Haji holds a press conference at his Nairobi office on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Image: DOUGLAS OKIDDY

DPP Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge and other senior government officials over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

He on Monday said senior government officials flouted procurement rules and committed illegalities in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The other officials to be arrested are: EAC PS Susan Koech

"Many procurement rules were flouted and circumvented to ensure CMC di Ravenna got the project," Haji said. 

 

This is despite CMC di Ravenna facing problems in its home country - Italy.

Haji and his colleague from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti flew to Italy on June 10 to conclude investigations into the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The two met their counterparts in Turin to discuss the progress of the multi-billion shillings scandal.

The DCI was probing the possible loss of Sh21 billion meant for the construction of the two multi-purpose dams in Kerio Valley.  

Kinoti started the investigations in December last year and because of the complex nature of the case, has sought help from state organs including the National Intelligence Service.

DCI and DPP fly to Italy over dams scandal

Italian contractor is at the centre of bribery claims involving top officials.
News
1 week ago

Several countries linked to Arror, Kimwarer dams saga - DPP

Kimwarer and Arror dams case complex - DPP
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAIRE MUNDE AND LUKE AWICH
News
22 July 2019 - 11:07

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    4d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    5h ago Corridors of Power

  4. Painful relief: When girls resort to abortion
    5h ago Big Read

  5. Britain chancellor to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
    21h ago World

Latest Videos