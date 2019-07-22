Five charged with stealing items worth Sh10 million at gun point

Five suspected gangsters were on Friday charged at a Kibera court with violently using a pistol to rob off a vehicle, electronics and other items worth Sh 0 million from a Kileleshwa-based businesswoman.

Calvin Amanda, Maxwell Musunga, Peter Wanjohi, Patrick Mwenda and Raymond Mungai denied the charges before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke.

They are accused of stealing the items from Jean Wambui at her home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi County, on June 25

It is alleged that Wambui was at her house when she felt a foul smell of some people smoking bhang and on opening the window of her bedroom to check the sitting room, she noticed some seat cushions were disorganised and the suspects were ransacking the house for money. They ordered her to surrender.

They tied her on the balcony of her house and stole the said items — the vehicle, 52-inch TV nd some cash from her briefcase.

They threatened to shot and kill her and ordered her to remain silent.

On realizing that her life was in danger, she requested them to take everything they needed from the house and requested her to spare her life.

The suspects, however, told the court that police officers took their Sh20, 000 after inspecting them.

They also complained that they were brutally assaulted by police and requested the court to assist them to get medication.

The magistrate ordered them to be remanded and be offered treatment before their plea application today.