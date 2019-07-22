Embu Level 5 Hospital congested, running out of drugs, says executive

Embu Level 5 Teaching and Referral hospital is congested and running out of drugs for serving two counties, the Health executive has said.

Dr Joan Mwende is now urging the national government to chip in and give support due to the rising number of patients in health facilities within the county.

"Our Level 5 hospital is currently serving two counties because of the doctors' strike in the neighbouring Kirinyaga county," she said.

The executive noted that a huge number of patients from Kirinyaga county were flowing in Embu seek health services.

Further, Mwende urged patients to also utilise the Level 4 hospitals within their areas so that there is no congestion in the county referral hospital.

She said the county government is committed fully to improve service delivery in the level 4 hospitals within the county by equipping them with state of the art medical equipment and enough qualified personnel.

Mwende spoke at Siakago Level 4 Hospital after receiving hospital equipment from Safaricom Foundation.

"The budget in the health docket is not enough to cater for patients from Kirinyaga and Embu counties," she noted.

In March last year a member of the Embu County assembly called on Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru to help in footing bills for the Embu level 5 hospital.

Nominated MCA, Margaret Lorna Kariuki had said that 60 percent of patients who were seeking treatment at the facility were from Kirinyaga County.

"Embu County has to pay for their Healthcare from our small budget, I think we should think around this Kirinyaga inflow to Embu, Waiguru should foot part of our medical bills in that facility," Kariuki had said.

Trinta Muriuki, Safaricom's project champion said they supplied the hospital with wheel chairs, maternity beds and resuscitator to help in improving service delivery.

While handing over the Sh750,000 equipment Muriuki challenged non governmental organisations working in the county to work closely with the devolved government in improving services in the different health facilities within the county.

"The budget of the county is very small and the government has many duties to perform, let us all unite, both government and private institutions, to improve services in our hospitals ," said Muriuki