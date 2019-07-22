Close

CS Rotich and PS Thugge surrender themselves to DCI

• They are currently being taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu road.

• DPP and DCI officers have been out of the country for two weeks probing the case.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
22 July 2019 - 12:29
Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich.
Image: FILE

Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge on Monday surrendered themselves to the Director of Criminal Investigations after DPP Noordin Haji called for their arrest over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

The two were picked by DCI detectives and taken to the headquarters on Kiambu Road.

Rotich and Thugge are among the 28 people and entities implicated in the Sh21 billion scandal.

 

Those mentioned are accused of offences, including conspiracy to defraud and the abuse of office.

They are also accused of failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to procurement.

Haji and DCI George Kinoti officers have been out of the country for two weeks probing the case.

