CS Rotich and PS Thugge surrender themselves to DCI

Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge on Monday surrendered themselves to the Director of Criminal Investigations after DPP Noordin Haji called for their arrest over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

The two were picked by DCI detectives and taken to the headquarters on Kiambu Road.

Rotich and Thugge are among the 28 people and entities implicated in the Sh21 billion scandal.