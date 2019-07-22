Close

Business woman Joyce Akinyi denied bail in drug trafficking case

In Summary

• Resident Magistrate Christine Njagi ruled that Akinyi will be detained at Lang'ata women prison 

• Akinyi was arrested in July 13 over allegations of drug trafficking at Deep West Club along Lang’ata road.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
22 July 2019 - 15:33
Akinyi had applied for to be released on bail citing that her sick daughter needed her attention.
Akinyi had applied for to be released on bail citing that her sick daughter needed her attention.

Controversial businesswoman Joyce Akinyi has been denied bail in a case involving drug trafficking. 

Akinyi had applied to be released on bail, saying her sick daughter needed her attention.

She will be presented in court on July 31 together with her co-accused for the mentioning of the case.

The two are accused of narcotic trafficking.

Akinyi was arrested in July 13 over allegations of drug trafficking at Deep West Club along Langata Road.

Resident Magistrate Christine Njagi ruled that Akinyi will be detained at Langata Women's Prison.

She was locked up together with Fellis Anyango and unnamed man from DR Congo at Muthaiga police station.

Police said they recovered 4kg of white powder believed to be cocaine.

The operation was conducted by officers from the DCI Special Crimes Prevention Unit together with the Anti-Narcotics department.

More:

Trader Joyce Akinyi, Congolese man arrested over drug trafficking

Controversial  trader was once married to a Nigerian businessman Anthony Chinedu.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
22 July 2019 - 15:33

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Painful relief: When girls resort to abortion
    11h ago Big Read

  4. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    4d ago Big Read

  5. Britain chancellor to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
    1d ago World

Latest Videos