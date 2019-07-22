Business woman Joyce Akinyi denied bail in drug trafficking case

Controversial businesswoman Joyce Akinyi has been denied bail in a case involving drug trafficking.

Akinyi had applied to be released on bail, saying her sick daughter needed her attention.

She will be presented in court on July 31 together with her co-accused for the mentioning of the case.

The two are accused of narcotic trafficking.

Akinyi was arrested in July 13 over allegations of drug trafficking at Deep West Club along Langata Road.

Resident Magistrate Christine Njagi ruled that Akinyi will be detained at Langata Women's Prison.

She was locked up together with Fellis Anyango and unnamed man from DR Congo at Muthaiga police station.

Police said they recovered 4kg of white powder believed to be cocaine.

The operation was conducted by officers from the DCI Special Crimes Prevention Unit together with the Anti-Narcotics department.