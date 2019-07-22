Botswana President Masisi arrives for state visit

Botswana President Erick Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected in Kenya today for a three-day state visit.

On Sunday, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said during the visit the two countries will sign a number of agreements.

“During the visit, a number of agreements are expected to be signed and several matters of mutual benefit to the people of Kenya and the people of Botswana are expected to be discussed,” she said.

In 2016, Kenya Airways stopped flying to Gaborone and Kenyans in Botswana have been calling on government to intervene so the the national carrier could resume flights to the Southern Africa nation.

The Kenyans through their chairman Tom Atonga also called for conclusion of negotiations on visa agreement which, he said, have been ongoing on for a while now.

Atonga called on the Jubilee administration to look into the renewal of work permits, saying it had become a nightmare to the majority of Kenyans with businesses in Botswana.

Twenty years ago Botswana sought Kenya’s expertise for technology transfer in professionals ranging from nurses, to teachers and engineers.

Botswana benchmarked on the then flourishing Kenya Meat Commission.

In the early 70s, Botswana dispatched a team of experts to learn about KMC, which was then a premier meat processor on the continent.

Kenya has more cows (approximately 65 million) than Botswana (2.9 million). Between July last year and March this year, the cash-trapped KMC sold meat products worth Sh 127.5 million.

The agency slaughters 200 cattle per week compared to Botswana which slaughters the same number per day.

The state-owned company has a debt standing at Sh1.1 billion - Sh254 million owed to livestock owners while close to 144 million is outstanding payroll deductions.