Why it will be hard to implement Building Bridges Initiative proposals

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are faced with a hurdle of implementing the Building Bridges report amid waning political support to the process.

On the fore is a protest by a Parliamentary committee, which is likely to be tasked with implementing the report, that the process is marred by secrecy.

The Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee accuses the BBI team of working in exclusivity, hence risk facing opposition by MPs upon issuing their report in October.

More uncertainty comes in the pending case by the Ekuru Aukot-led Thirdway Alliance challenging the legality of the advisory task force.

Some quarters argue that the question of legality was partly settled by the gazette notice giving BBI its mandate, structure, and set timelines.

The other warning sign is in the face of a rift in the Jubilee Party posing the question of whether they will reach common ground on the report.

Other parties such as ODM and Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC have equally remained tightlipped on their proposals to the handshake team.

Those closely following the initiative say it risks being set up for failure if the implementation coincides with campaigns for 2022.