Ruto's attack on Tuju reveals hidden dictatorial instincts

Deputy President William Ruto’s negative reaction to media reports that Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju is interacting closely with ODM and opposition leader Raila Odinga is the height of political bad manners.

The section of the media that publicised the Tuju-ODM dalliance may have exaggerated the matter or over-spiced it for their own reasons, but nothing in that justifies the attack, demonisation or threats on Tuju.

In fact, Ruto should be the last person to condemn Tuju. One, for being a worse culprit of the “mistake” and two, for being the principal assistant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom the Constitution compels to unite Kenyans and protect the Bill of Rights (freedom of association).

The President is also the anchor of an ongoing national reunification and political harmonisation programme.

It follows, therefore, that undermining the President’s mandate and the project is insubordination and abuse of office on the part of the DP. He can’t feign ignorance.

In this era of handshake politics and national regeneration, cross-parties’ leadership bonding and engagement are key ingredients, just as are ethnic and regional courtships geared towards promoting national cohesion and ethnic integration for harmony and unity.