Caning should be reintroduced in schools, MPs say

Two legislators want corporal punishment to be reintroduced to prevent cases of unrest in schools.

Nyatike MP Tom Odege and his Uriri counterpart Mark Nyamita, in separate events, called on parents to rein in their indiscipline children otherwise the community, teachers and police will join in.

Speaking at Kibuon Mixed Secondary School on Saturday during a board meeting, Odege said six students from the school charged at Migori Law Courts for attempted arson and attack of a teacher was an eye-opener to the community.

“We need parents to know that the discipline of their children starts and end with them. Children who don’t want education should not affect others,” Odege said.

He said community living around schools and teachers should be vigilant on indiscipline students as they will be held culpable on any attack on teachers and destruction of property.

“Such students are behaving like adults and they will be arrested by the community and taken to police stations where they will be dealt with,” Odege said.

His sentiments were shared by his counterpart Nyamita who was speaking to residents next to Uriri Boys High School which has seen two students fire incidents within the past month.

Nyamita told parents and residents to cane unruly students who attempt to sneak out of the school.

“Rogue students will never pass the cost of their indiscipline on community and residents. In any case of unrest they should be caned by villagers,” Nyamita warned.

He said costs of building classrooms, laboratories and other infrastructure is costly and said students should be forced to remain in their schools when they burn them so that they 'feel the pinch' of their actions.

The two lawmakers called on parents and teachers to also listen to their students to reduce cases of indiscipline in schools.

On July 9, police were forced to rescue a student from a mob of his colleagues at Kangeso Secondary School after he was found setting a dormitory ablaze.

Migori County Education Director Elizabeth Otieno said in the current term Uriri, Kangeso, Kibuon as well as Oyugi Ogango Girls, Mwache Mixed Secondary and Sagero Mixed have reported unrest by students.