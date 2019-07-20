Thika CDF to set up computer labs in all public schools

Public primary and secondary schools in Thika Town constituency are set to get computer labs in a move to promote digital literacy among learners.

Area MP Patrick Wainaina said that the National Government Constituency Development Fund plans to put up fully-equipped ICT hubs in all schools this financial year.

The labs will have server rooms, smart boards, projectors and computers installed with interactive digital learning content and Wi-Fi, Wainaina said.

There are 36 public primary schools and 15-day secondary schools within Thika Town constituency.

He spoke on Thursday during a meeting with education stakeholders from Thika East and West subcounties.

“We want to introduce and enhance digital knowledge to our children so that they can adapt and cope with the fast-changing digital world of learning,” Wainaina said.

The MP also said that the facilities will be used by the community during the weekends, especially by the youth who want to venture into online jobs.

“We have many youths in Thika East who have embarked on extensive irrigation and they can use the facilities to find markets for their products,” he said.

Wainaina, however, noted that members of the public will be charged a small fee to use the facilities.

The money will go towards maintenance of the facilities as well as enable the schools to settle bills incurred in running the labs.

The teachers welcomed the decision saying that the setting up of such facilities in schools was long overdue.

They said that the facilities will also help teachers sharpen their computer literacy skills as well as get resource material to improve learning.

Parents said that the world is changing in terms of technological advancements and that the facilities will help their kids adapt to the changes.

“This programme will ensure that by the time our children join secondary schools or universities, they will already have the skills and knowledge of using digital learning materials to enhance their studies,” said Monica Mbithe, a parent at Komo Primary School in Thika East.

