Stalemate over division of revenue to be solved soon, Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday assured the country that the ongoing stalemate between the two houses of parliament on revenue division to counties will be solved soon.

Speaking during a funds drive at the African Inland Church, Katisaa in Machakos County, Ruto urged the parties to the raging dispute to embrace dialogue as a way of seeking a lasting solution.

The DP assured that everything is being done to address every concern to forestall any disruption to services at the two levels of government.

“Although the issue has been taken to court, there is no harm. We are looking for harmonious ways of addressing the matter,” he said.

“We are doing everything possible to solve the differences between the Senate and the National Assembly over the counties revenue allocation. It is through harmony and agreements that this matter can be resolved,” he added.

Governors and Senators had on Tuesday gone to court over the failure by the two houses of parliament to pass the division of revenue bill before adopting the appropriation act that authorities the government to use money from the 2019/20 budget.

Senators argue the enacted appropriation Act is null and void and have also sued to have it vacated.

But suggesting that suing over the debacle was a bad move, Ruto said that courts would not be responsible for the division of revenue to the counties but would give direction on how the matter can be addressed.

The DP was accompanied by MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Fabian Muli (Kangundo), Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine), Robert Pukose (Endebess), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South), George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West), Charles Nguasya (Mwingi West) and Vincent Musyoka (Mwala).

The legislators asked Senate and Governors to withdraw the case from the court, saying a solution would be found through dialogue and agreements.

“Senators and Governors should abandon the court action and give harmony and dialogue a chance in resolving the matter because what they are doing is only for the benefit of the lawyers,” said Eldama Ravine legislator Lessonet said.

Ruto asked leaders to embrace teamwork irrespective of their political affiliations as the only way to initiate projects aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans.