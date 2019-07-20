Senators could embrace Aukot's referendum bid, says Murkomen

The Senate may approve the Punguza Mizigo bid by Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot to ‘cut their National Assembly counterparts to size’ Majority leader Kichumba Murkomen has hinted.

Murkomen said the proposal to make Senate an upper house is likely to be received well by the senators.

His comments come a day after the IEBC announced that the push had achieved the minimum one million signature threshold.

The proposed amendments, among others, seeks to give Senate veto powers over the National Assembly.

Since devolution was implemented in 2013, there has been a fierce supremacy battle between the two Houses over who wields more power.

The row has been so intense that senators recently moved to court to challenge a record 21 pieces of legislation that they claim were passed by the National Assembly without their input.

“In the current context of what we are going through, Aukot’s proposals are extremely attractive to those who support devolution, there is a high probability that his proposal will pass,” Murkomen said.

The provision on strengthening the Senate and guaranteeing 35 per cent going to counties is extremely attractive to senators, he said.

However, Aukot must first get the nod of at least 24 county assemblies adopting the bill which proposes changes that will alter the country’s political landscape.

The lawmaker said the proposal is likely to sail through in more than 24 county assemblies given the benefits it promises the devolved units once adopted.

“With wards being recognised and resources being devolved to the ward level, getting 24 counties might be very easy for Aukot,” he said.

Thirdway Alliance proposes to alter at least nine of the 18 chapters in the Constitution, with far-reaching amendments on chapter eight, the legislature.

Other chapters that the Aukot team proposes to amend include devolution, the Executive, public finance, bill of rights, leadership and integrity, representation of the people as well as commissions and independent offices.

The party wants 47 counties to be used as a single constituency for purposes of parliamentary election to both the Senate and National Assembly.

This means that the current 290 constituencies would be abolished.

Under the new proposal, each of the 47 constituencies will elect one man and one woman to the National Assembly bringing the total to 94 MPs.

