Pwani, build your house or perish in the storm

In my previous article, I talked about unity of purpose in Pwani, way before 2022, as the only way for the region to redeem itself politically.

The cliché 'Tujipange ama tutapangwa' (prepare yourself or you'll be prepared) applies.

Last week, Kazungu Katana [Coast political analyst] wrote an article in this newspaper, saying Pwani is tired of ODM and will rebel come 2022.

This is not news. Enough articles have been splashed in our newspapers and Pwani politicians at just about any and every public forum, including burials, have done a lot of talking about the same issue.

In the last five years, in this same newspaper, I have written, year in, year out, about the need for Pwani unity.

In 2015, I extensively wrote about the need for the regional vote bloc to unite firmly behind one agenda and leader for progress and development.

My key point was that, in over five decades of Independence, the only time the Coast really mattered was when we had Karisa Maitha as our undisputed political kingpin.

I have previously given examples of what political unity in a region can do.

The unity of the Kikuyu community has produced three presidents since Independence, their behind the scenes wrangling notwithstanding.

The unity of the Kalenjin in the Rift Valley produced a president and the first Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution.

It will be very interesting to see if a president can be born out of the Rift Valley in spite of the wrangling currently being heard from that region.