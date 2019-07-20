Protect endangered elephant shrew, state told

Scientists in Kilifi county have finally managed to photograph the endangered golden-rumped elephant shrew found only in the Dakatcha woodland in Magarini sub county.

The photograph of the golden-rumped sengi (Rhynchocyon chrysopygus) that is on the IUCN Red List was taken using a camera trap set up by Arocha Kenya conservation team North of Sabaki River estuary .

The animal also known as a “sengi” is the size of a rabbit and lives within Dakatcha woodland forest which is now heavily fragmented and reduced.

In a press release Colin Jackson, the director of Arocha Kenya a conservation organization, said it was wonderful to confirm the presence of the unique species in the Dakatcha woodlands.

‘‘Dakatcha is known for its rare birds but photographing the golden-rumped Sengi in the ARocha Reserve makes Dakatcha all the more important for conservation,’’ he said.

Jackson said the species and its forest habitat should be celebrated and protected as much as possible by everyone in Kilifi county.

The animal which is neither elephant nor shrew gets its name from its long, flexible trunk-like nose.

For years, he said, the animal was known to be found within Arabuko-Sokoke Forest and Gede Ruins.

Jackson said the scientists are surveying wildlife in the Arocha Dakatcha Nature Reserve, Marafa, which has been set up specifically to protect the endemic sengi and rare Sokoke scops owl.

The golden-rumped sengi are insectivorous animals who prey on earthworms, millipedes, beetles or termites by using their long nose to probe the leaf litter.

The Arocha Kenya Director said the Dakatcha woodland is undergoing rapid change which threatens its very existence.

They include illegal logging, charcoal burning and unmanaged pineapple plantation expansion which is destroying and degrading the unique forest habitat.

‘‘Arocha, alongside other conservation partners, is working to preserve this landscape against irreversible damage. Research, teaching in churches and schools about caring for creation and engaging with community to build capacity forms the basis of A Rocha’s work,’’ he said.

Locals community conservation groups also could not hide their joy upon learning of the presence of the endemic species.

Samson Katisho, a community mobiliser at Mulunguni area within the Dakatcha woodlands, said the animal was found near his home.

“I am so proud to have confirmed the presence of this endemic species near my home” he said.

The scientists believe there is little doubt that local people have witnessed the golden-rumped Sengi in Dakatcha for many years but confirming its presence through photographic evidence will give it further recognition in the science world.

‘‘Arocha encourages Kilifi county government to recognize the global value of its biodiversity and to include it as an integral part of the county’s development ambitions,’’ said the Arocha Kenya boss.