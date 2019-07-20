(PHOTOS) Waititu's daughter finally says 'I DO'

• The two exchanged their vows at P.C.E.A Evergreen, Runda followed by the reception held at the Windsor Golf and Country Club.
Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu's daughter finally says 'I DO' to her love.
The two exchanged their vows at P.C.E.A Evergreen, Runda followed by the reception held at the Windsor Golf and Country Club.
The wedding was an invite only ceremony, which saw only family and friends witness their union.
Among those who graced the event are former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia among others.
Monica Njeri got married to Dr Nyotu Gitau.
According to his social media account, Nyotu studied Health Innovation at University of Cape Town and MBCHB, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at University of Nairobi, School of Medicine.
Njeri, on the other hand, is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nairobi. She is a senior doctor at the Gatundu Level 5 Hospital after being employed by the Kiambu government. Previously, she worked at the Kenyatta National Hospital.