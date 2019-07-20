Close

I DO

(PHOTOS) Waititu's daughter finally says 'I DO'

The wedding was an invite only ceremony, which saw only family and friends witness their union.

In Summary

• The two exchanged their vows at P.C.E.A Evergreen, Runda followed by the reception held at the Windsor Golf and Country Club. 

by TRACY MUTINDA Lifestyle, Entertainment Writer
News
20 July 2019 - 15:49
Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waitu's daughter gets married at an invite only ceremony.
Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waitu's daughter gets married at an invite only ceremony.
Image: COURTESY

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu's daughter finally says 'I DO' to her love. 

The two exchanged their vows at P.C.E.A Evergreen, Runda followed by the reception held at the Windsor Golf and Country Club. 

The wedding was an invite only ceremony, which saw only family and friends witness their union.

Among those who graced the event are former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia among others.

Former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.
Former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.
Image: COURTESY

Monica Njeri got married to Dr Nyotu Gitau. 

According to his social media account, Nyotu studied Health Innovation at University of Cape Town and MBCHB, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at University of Nairobi, School of Medicine.

Among those who attended the grand ceremony are Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia.
Among those who attended the grand ceremony are Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia.
Image: COURTESY

Njeri, on the other hand, is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nairobi. She is a senior doctor at the Gatundu Level 5 Hospital after being employed by the Kiambu government. Previously, she worked at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu during his daughter's wedding ceremony.
Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu during his daughter's wedding ceremony.
Image: COURTESY
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by TRACY MUTINDA Lifestyle, Entertainment Writer
News
20 July 2019 - 15:49

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    2d ago Big Read

  4. Iran 'choosing dangerous path' over tanker seizure
    3h ago World

  5. New search in bid to solve Vatican mystery
    4h ago World

Latest Videos