(PHOTOS) Waititu's daughter finally says 'I DO'

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu's daughter finally says 'I DO' to her love.

The two exchanged their vows at P.C.E.A Evergreen, Runda followed by the reception held at the Windsor Golf and Country Club.

The wedding was an invite only ceremony, which saw only family and friends witness their union.

Among those who graced the event are former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia among others.