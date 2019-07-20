No constitutional crisis, CS Wamalwa says

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has dismissed claims of a constitutional crisis in the country following the standoff between Senate and the National Assembly over county revenue.

Wamalwa admitted there were constitutional issues that need to be addressed following the ongoing conflicts.

Speaking in Malindi during the closing of a two-day conference between the European Union and Jumuiya ya Kaunti Za Pwani, he asked political leaders to make devolution the centerpiece of the constitutional change in the wake of calls for a referendum.

Wamalwa defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, saying it has been in support of devolution since its inception in 2013.

“Governors should not complain of stalemate. There is a commitment of national government to devolution. President Uhuru believes in devolution as the first President under the devolved system,’’ he said.

He lauded the IEBC for approving a petition of Punguza Mizigo campaign which he said is a step towards the referendum.