Close

STANDOFF

No constitutional crisis, CS Wamalwa says

Admits there are constitutional issues to be resolved about funds allocation to counties

In Summary

• CS says referendum should place devolution as centrepiece of constitutional changes.

• Says President has supported devolution by increasing county funds.

by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
News
20 July 2019 - 00:00

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has dismissed claims of a constitutional crisis in the country following the standoff between Senate and the National Assembly over county revenue.

Wamalwa admitted there were constitutional issues that need to be addressed following the ongoing conflicts.

Speaking in Malindi during the closing of a two-day conference between the European Union and Jumuiya ya Kaunti Za Pwani, he asked political leaders to make devolution the centerpiece of the constitutional change in the wake of calls for a referendum.

Wamalwa defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, saying it has been in support of devolution since its inception in 2013.

“Governors should not complain of stalemate. There is a commitment of national government to devolution. President Uhuru believes in devolution as the first President under the devolved system,’’ he said.

He lauded the IEBC for approving a petition of Punguza Mizigo campaign which he said is a step towards the referendum.

MORE:

Use Mt Elgon water to fix water shortage in Teso region, CS Wamalwa urged

Woman Representative Mutua says the region needs sustainable water systems to fix shortfalls
Counties
1 month ago

Joint efforts needed to solve asal counties' problems – CS Wamalwa

Wamalwa said that monies pumped by the donors have not addressed asal problems.
News
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
News
20 July 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    1d ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Corridors of Power
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  4. Tower is a menace, possible white elephant — local groups
    19h ago Big Read

  5. Beyoncé's 'love letter to Africa' released
    16h ago Africa

Latest Videos