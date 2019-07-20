Mpuru Aburi’s hand in Meru political realignments

EALA legislator Mpuru Aburi has crafted a new political outfit called the National Ordinary People Empowerment Union, which is popularly referred as to as No0 Peu.

Aburi, a seasoned politician, is now a political ally of Trade CS Peter Munya and a fierce critic of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, despite campaigning for him in 2017.

He says Kiraitu has failed and should be sent packing.

Aburi did not defeat Munya in the Tigania East MP seat until Munya vied and won the Meru governor race in 2013. Aburi was, however, trounced by Josphat Gichunge in 2017.

Noo peu is a sound mimicking Kimeru language Onomatopoeia, which means fast and dramatic disappearance of an object. Aburi and other leaders opposed to Governor Murungi are using it as a rallying call to ostensibly end the shrewd politician's political career.

They are using the onomatopoeia to describe how Kiraitu will be ousted at a lightning speed. Aburi coined the catchy word in which he has managed to rope in Munya and several other politicians.

Aburi campaigned for Kiraitu, a seasoned politician who has not lost any election he contested since 1992. While Kiraitu trounced Munya for the governor seat, Aburi lost the parliamentary race and got a consolation through an EALA appointed through Jubilee Party.

"I came to realise the tortoise was far much better than the leopard. Now the beast is eating our animals and people are crying all over. He should work for the people of Meru,” Aburi said.

He added that Munya's style of leadership was the kind of shooting from the hip and the tell as it is leader. He ruffled many feathers with the national government when he was the Council of Governors chairman.

His announcement that he will vie for President seemed to have made him more enemies than friends. With Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure's influence diminishing, Munya took advantage to build himself politically as the next Mt Kenya region kingpin.

Munya recently told off Deputy President William Ruto over claims that he was involved in an assassination plot with other three CSs from Central Kenya.

Aburi had teamed up with Munya and Senator Linturi to launch an onslaught against Kiraitu but the Meru senator did not hold to the camp for long and he has now gone mute and said he is supporting Kiraitu.

LINTURI'S COMMENT ON WHY HE WENT BACK TO KIRAITU

Aburi is building his political base ahead of 2022 and probably team up with Munya's PNU. Already the slogan Noo Peu has gained momentum in Meru.

“Munya is the current Meru Kingpin and he will steer the way forward for us. If he tells us to go right, we go. If he tells us to go left we go,” former North Imenti MP Silas Muriuki said.