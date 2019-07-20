Mandera to boost food security through irrigation

The Mandera county government has unveiled two irrigation schemes to boost food security.

Governor Ali Roba on Friday said the region has great food potential that must be exploited for the benefit of residents. He spoke at the Koromey irrigation scheme.

Roba said Kutulo and Koromey irrigation schemes will benefit more than 400 farmers and provide jobs for hundreds of others.

"We are targeting over 4,000 residents to benefit from the two schemes with several others chipping in after harvesting the products," Roba said.

The schemes will cover 800 acres. Residents will no longer rely on rain-fed agriculture.

"We are committed to boosting food security in the region through irrigation in line with achieving the government's Big Four agenda. Previously, our farmers relied on unreliable rainfall, leading to crop failure," Roba said.

He said the water tapping efforts has been commenced to irrigate the dry Koromey area where farmers previously relied on rain fed agriculture.

At the Kutulo irrigation scheme, the county boss said water harnessing efforts have been put in place through digging of earth pans to tap surface runoff during the rain seasons, sinking of mega boreholes has also started in the eight month pilot project.

He said once the project is successful it will be extended to all the six sub counties in the county.

Agriculture executive Johara Hassan said the project will reduce food dependency from the national government and international donors.

She said continued climate change has affected farming in the region with farmers loosing resiliency and becoming vulnerable to effects of drought.

"The schemes will now build resilience among our farmers besides boosting food security in our county, " said Johara.

Once the irrigation schemes become operational, it is expected youths in the region will be engaged in productive activity to stop them from being lured into joining Somalia-based terror outfits.