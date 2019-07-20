Lenku, Tata Chemicals in fresh feud over water supply

A bitter feud has erupted between Kajiado County Government and Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd over the payment of freshwater from a source in the region.

The county and the soda ash miner, who have been at loggerheads over long-standing unpaid land rates are now embroiled in a battle over Nkurruman freshwater source from where the company draws all its water for industrial use.

Although the company is licensed by the Water Resources Authority for extraction of water from the natural source, the county wants the company to pay for the millions of litres of water distributed to the company for its commercials operations.

The county’s department of water wants to install a bulk water meter at the company to regulate its supply and ensure the freshwater is not denied the local community.

On April 16, 2019, Kajiado Water and Irrigation CEC Member, Michael Semera wrote to the company over the intention of putting up the meter to regulate the supply of water from Nkurruman source.

The letter further says, “In the meantime, you are required to pay a fixed monthly charge of Sh1 million for water that is supplied to the company with immediate effect.”

In a rejoinder, Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd’s Executive Director, Harish Nair, informed the county government that it had no mandate to levy any water fees because they were already remitting payments to WRMA as per their water extraction permit.

Nair says the company can only pay for water to WRMA in compliance with the permit issued by the water body.