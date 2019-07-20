How politically connected individuals grabbed Ngong Forest

Documents in possession of the Star show how influential and politically connected individuals benefited from illegal hiving of Ngong Road Forest.

In 1978, the forest-covered approximately 3,282.04861 acres ( 1328.2 hectares).

However, between 1992 and 1995, massive swathes of the forest were acquired irregularly.

The plot saw 838.6 acres ( 339.4 hectares) end up in the hands of private developers. This is despite the fact that the forest was gazetted as a reserve through proclamation No. 44 of April 30, 1932.

The forest is only six kilometres from Nairobi’s central business district. The remarkable water tower plays a unique role in Kenya’s well being. Its protection is crucial.

Kenya Forest Service Chief Conservator for Forests Julius Kamau has, however, said forestland is public land that has never been available for allocation.

Kamau, in an exclusive interview with the Star, said KFS will embark on reclaiming forestland.

“Forest resources are on land and historically, KFS land has faced consistent pressure. We have had areas that have been irregularly excised and the commitment for KFS is that it won’t look and watch as it loses forestland,”Kamau said.

He cited Mau, Cherangani, especially the Embobut area, Makunga in Mt Elgon and Ndarakwa as some of the forests that have been encroached in the recent past.

The Ndung’u Land Report lifted a lid on the massive grabbing of illegal titles inside such lands. Also, a task force that had been formed in March last year found out that KFS management and the board should be held to account for the depletion of forest cover in the country.

The team headed by the Green Belt Movement chairperson Marion Wakanyi noted that KFS is marred by corruption and incompetence. The task force was formed in March to help the country restore its depleted forest cover.

For instance, a former Commissioner of Lands issued freehold title August 21, 1996, grant number I.R 70244. The grant was issued for the portion of land registered as L.R No. 4422 measuring approximately 2,443.4 acres.

This left out 838.6 acres outside the title, which had been allocated at the peak of the irregular excising.

In the attempt to legalise the granting of 838.6 acres of the forest, a boundary plan No. 175/356 of 1996 was drawn by the Lands ministry. The calculated move left 838.6 acres of the gazetted forest bordering affluent Karen area, the ASK showground and Dog Section areas.