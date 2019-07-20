Hotel driver in lorry theft case detained for 10 days

An Intercontinental Hotel employee accused of stealing a motor vehicle worth Sh6 million was yesterday detained for 10 days pending investigations.

Bernard Kyalo is said to have taken the motor vehicle belonging to the hotel without authority on July 12.

The driver allegedly disappeared with the lorry only to reappear on July 17 claiming he was drugged and the said motor vehicle stolen.

Appearing before Magistrate Hellen Okwani at a Milimani court, the prosecution sought more days to further investigate the theft.

Kyalo claimed that he was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, an allegation the police wish to verify.

The police have also requested for the CCTV footage from the hotel to try and establish the movement of the motor vehicle.

The accused will be held at the central police station.

(edited by O. Owino)