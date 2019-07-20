Eldoret bank manager arraigned over misuse of gun in bar

An Eldoret bank manager has been accused in court with misuse of his gun.

The prosecution told an Edoret magistrate that Ceaser Munyeke Mutie's gun discharged one bullet during a confrontation with a reveller identified as Thomas Kungu at Solutions Bar and Grill on July 13.

The police are said to be investigating claims of attempted murder and sought 10 days to detain Mutie. They wanted to search the suspect's house, which chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa allowed but ordered that they release him to seek medication.

DCI officer Thomas Othoo told the court that Mutie breached the Firearms Act and police had information that he had in the past brandished the gun in several other places.

“We apply to have the respondent detained at Eldoret police station because we are investigating a case of attempted murder using a licensed firearm,” Othoo said.

Mutie's lawyer Alex Gumbo said the manager was attacked and beaten during the incident yet he was arrested when he went to report the incident.

Othoo said the incident occurred during an argument between the manager and a reveller which became confrontational.

Mutie allegedly threatened to shoot Kungu who pleaded with him to spare his life.

The prosecutor said, “The reveller luckily managed to disarm Mutie and threw the gun away.”

He claimed that if released, Mutie could interfere with witnesses because, as a bank manager, he was influential.

Gumbo accused the police of lying in court. He said Mutie was not arrested but presented himself to police as a complainant only to be arrested and brought to court.

He also denied Othoo's claims that Mutie was drunk. Mutie, he told the court, was beaten during the incident and produced pictures of the manager bleeding. He was treated at a local hospital and discharged.

Obulutsa ordered the case to be mentioned after the 10 days sought by police.