Arrow-shooting murder suspect kills cop, dies in night raid

A murder suspect yesterday killed a police officer and injured others using arrows when they raided his homestead in Kwale county.

Constable Luka Ndambo was shot in the head by an arrow and died upon arrival at Mariakani subcounty hospital.

Police killed the suspect, Tsuma Nzombo, at Kinagoni during the attack.

The armed officers who raided the home on Thursday midnight said that suspect refused to take orders before he turned on them.

“Officers fired in the air to warn the suspect to surrender but he became more violent and continued to shoot more arrows at the officers, however he was fatally injured,” the OB 02/09/07/20 at Taru police station in Kwale states.

Those who were in the raid included corporal Samwel Kiplangat Ngetich, constables Josephat Rotich, George Omondi, Justus Chimbevo, Alex Kimani and Luka Ndambo.

“They went to effect the arrest of one murder suspect namely Tsuma Nzombo at Kinagoni area within Samburu location about 25kms east of the station,” the police said.

The officers were led to the suspect's homestead by two informants and upon arrival, introduced themselves.

“A woman believed to be the wife of the suspect opened the door where the suspect who had taken cover behind her aimed an arrow at the officers hitting APC Luka Ndambo on the forehead where it lodged,” the OB reads.

The OB adds that Kimani was also injured on the right hand and the right eye by a stray bullet.

Injured officers were rushed to Mariakani subcounty hospital but Kimani was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The body of the officer was removed to Jocham hospital mortuary, while the body of suspect moved to Kinango subcounty hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,”

The injured officer admitted at Mariakani hospital is in stable condition.

(edited by O. Owino)