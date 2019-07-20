Abortion where mother's health is at risk is a right

JMM was a 14-year-old schoolgirl, living in rural Kisii when sometime in 2014, she was forced to have sexual intercourse.

Due to a lack of information on how to respond to the situation, or whom to approach, she was not able to receive immediate post-rape care, including emergency contraception.

Two months later, JMM discovered she was pregnant. Fearing blame and rejection from her family, she confided in a friend who took her to an untrained person who performed an unsafe abortion on her.

She suffered complications from the procedure, and sought post-abortion care at a local dispensary, a county referral hospital, a mission hospital, before she finally ended up at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Lack of quality care and significant delays in her transfer from one facility to the next led to her developing chronic kidney illness, to which she succumbed in June last year.

The World Health Organization defines unsafe abortion as a procedure for terminating pregnancies, carried out either by persons lacking the necessary skills or in an environment that does not conform to minimal medical standards or both.

The continued lack of access to safe legal abortion services causes many women and girls in Kenya to resort to illegal, unsafe abortion.

A very large number of patients in women’s wards in Kenyan hospitals are there because of the effects of unsafe abortion. Sadly, the evidence, in this case, showed that even women may not get adequate care.

In Kenya, women and girls from poorer backgrounds are more vulnerable to sexual violence, less able to know how to obtain an abortion (legal or not), less able to pay for it, and less able to pay for treatment, as JMM could not pay for treatment for kidney disease.

LACK OF GUIDANCE

An important tool for avoiding tragedies like JMM’s would be for official guidance, and training, to medical professionals on when abortion is permissible and how to carry it out.

The Kenyan Ministry of Health did have such guidance and training, but in 2013 the Director of Medical Services withdrew the standards and guidelines on reducing maternal deaths and injuries from unsafe abortion.

He withdrew the national training curriculum on provision of safe and legal abortion services, threatened legal and professional sanctions against anyone conducting such training, and banned the use of Medabon, a widely-used combination medicine used for medical abortions.

These actions created a skills gap in the health sector in the handling of abortion and post-abortion care and created confusion amongst women, girls and health service providers on the legal status of abortion.

Consequently, women and girls, including those in situations similar to that of JMM, could not access quality, timely, life-saving abortion and post-abortion care services.