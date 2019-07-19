Vice chancellors, dons oppose plans for varsity mergers

Plans by the Ministry of Education to merge the cash-strapped public universities in a restructuring of the sector are facing resistance from managers and unions.

CS Goerge Magoha's directive that vice chancellors submit a report by June 30 on the best way to approach the mergers and downsizing of the institutions for better governance was not honoured.

"Already, a deadline to present their report to the ministry is long overdue but they are yet to agree on the best way to go about the merger," a source familiar with the matter told the Star.

In a new development, the university heads through the vice-chancellors committee on Wednesday petitioned parliament to intervene in the planned reforms.

Vice chancellors' committee chairman Francis Aduol was not available for a comment on the matter as he did not answer calls and text messages.

In a rare show of solidarity, the University Academic Staff Union and Kenya University Staff Union also petitioned the lawmakers yesterday seeking to halt the process.

The Union insists on the need for stakeholder engagement in the merger process.

Further, they say that University Act No. 42 of 2012 compels the Commission for University Education to ensure the establishment of public universities in each of the counties.

"The pronouncement by CS Treasury and Education regarding the merger of public universities were not preceded by any recommendations of a commission, legislation, policy framework nor any participation by stakeholders," Uasu secretary general Constantine Wasonga said yesterday.

While reading the budget on June 13, Treasury CS Henry Rotich mentioned the planned review on all public universities.

Rotich said the review would include public and management systems, appraisal of ongoing projects with a view of restructuring them.

He said other radical measures would include merger or closure of some universities and university campuses unable to sustain their operations against the number of students admitted or degree courses offered.

This move was later backed by a June 19 ultimatum by Education CS to the VCs and CUE boss to prepare a list of public universities to be merged and colleges to be shut down.

"The merger of universities may bring about job losses by university staff. It would also mean larger classes and fewer facilities thus affecting the quality of teaching and learning," Wasonga said.

Wasonga said the proposed merger will put some learners far away from the main university hampering access to facilities such as specialised equipment only found in the main campuses.

Smaller universities have raised concerns that the merger would hit them hardest.

(edited by O. Owino)