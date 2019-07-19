Tuskys and Naivas butcheries shut

The County Government of Nairobi has closed six meat sections in major supermarkets within CBD and its environs.

The crackdown saw the meat section of Tuskys Supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue shut down after samples indicated that the meat was unsafe for human consumption.

The samples had 63,000 milligrammes of Sodium Metabisulphite (PSB) preservatives and additives. This is contrary to the required limit of a maximum of 5,000 milligrams per kilogram.

Other supermarkets whose meat sections were closed include Tuskys Buruburu, Naivas Gateway Mall, The point Naivas limited Buruburu, and Muthaiga fine Meat Limited.

Last night, Naivas suspended the sale of meat in all its stores. Willie Kimani, the Naivas chief commercial officer said the decision was taken in the interest of customers.

Earlier, the County Government of Machakos shut down all Naivas butcheries.

Nairobi Health executive Mohammed Dagane, who lead the crackdown, said the county had constituted a task force to sample meat sections of 40 supermarkets in Nairobi.

Dagane said six were found to be having extremely high preservatives. He said key officials from the six supermarkets will be taken to court to face charges of endangering human life.

“We have shut down the meat sections of the stores after samples showed that they have extremely dangerous levels of preservatives we are planning to arraign officials from these supermarkets in the court,” Dagane said.

Deputy director of public health Wilson Lang’at said that the county will further narrow down the crackdown to butcheries and all eateries in Nairobi.

“We will continue with the task in all the major supermarkets as well as eateries in town,” Langat said.

The county officers said that they will ensure that the meat which has been seized has been properly disposed so that city residents do not eat it. “All supermarkets selling raw meat and using preservatives should label it properly for consumers,” Lang’at said.

The crackdown came after an NTV investigative report on Sunday which revealed that Sodium Metabisulfite preservative is being used by supermarkets to preserve their meat for longer periods.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said in a press statement that he had ordered that the butchery sections of all Naivas stores across the county be closed immediately

“Following a media report on meat that may be unfit for human consumption due to presence of chemicals being sold in supermarkets, I have been given a laboratory report showing that a sample of meat sold at the Naivas Supermarket at Gateway Mall in Mavoko had 3,286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used in meat. I have subsequently directed that the meat sections of all Naivas stores in Machakos be closed immediately,” stated Mutua.

He directed that the closure be effected immediately.

Mutua said his decision was based on the suspicion that the meat supplier for all Naivas Supermarkets in Machakos is the same.

“I direct my officers in collaboration with those from the national government to move with speed to all supermarkets in Machakos for investigations and advisory to the public,” Mutuasaid.

He said the butcheries will remain closed until given an okay to open by his government’s public health department.

“I wish to reiterate that my government will continue to be in the forefront protecting the health and rights of wananchi and will shut down any businesses and institutions found to be polluting and abusing the public trust. I congratulate media houses for highlighting this important health issue," he said.

The governor issued the directive shortly after Health CS Sicily Kariuki said all offenders will face closure of their facilities and prosecution.

“Following the red alert report, the ministry has directed all county public health officials to undertake surveillance in all supermarkets, butcheries, meat processors and other food business operators to ascertain any presence additives not permitted use in meat and meat products,” said Kariuki.

She addressed the press in her office at Afya House yesterday.

The Health ministry on Tuesday collected random samples from various outlets for analysis at the National Public Health labs.

Fifteen per cent of the samples collected tested positive for Sodium Metabisulphite.

The CS will on Monday next week meet with county health authorities to evaluate the results of the surveillance and generate a credible action plan to prevent future contravention.

“The recent report on misuse of Sodium Metabisulphite on non-specified food categories is a call for the public Health Officers Council and the Nutrition and Dietetics Institute to be ever vigilant of any contravention of health laws that safeguard food safety,” Kariuki said.

The expose caused a huge uproar and panic among Kenyans who are fond of buying meat from supermarkets.

The government in a statement on Tuesday had confirmed that indeed the chemical Sodium Metabisulphite used in food preservation is a food additive permitted for use in specified food categories.

It has further directed all county public health departments to undertake heightened surveillance in all supermarkets, butcheries, meat processors and other food operators to ascertain any presence of additives not permitted for use in meat and meat products.

The Kenya Veterinary Association has urged the government to outlaw the use of chemical preservatives on unprocessed meat, due to lack of clear guidelines and control.

The association said lack of clear guidelines had made it more likely for outlets to sell meat that exceeded the maximum residue limit thus rendering the meat unfit for human consumption.

The vets also urged the national government to conduct an urgent audit on all the slaughterhouse facilities across the country to ensure that each has a meat inspector.