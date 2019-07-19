Punguza Mizigo Initiative not meant for political competition- Aukot

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot has appealed to county assemblies not to look at the Punguza Mizigo Bill as a political competition.

Aukot has said the drafted bill is a tool for the betterment of Kenyans.

“This is not a political competition rather our desire is to see the Constitution is followed and that services are brought to your doorsteps. We want to prosper together as a country, we want to see our constituencies to develop,” Aukot said.

Aukot spoke on Friday a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission verified that the signs collected by the party were genuine.

IEBC communicated on Thursday that 1,222,541 collected signatures were from registered voters.

The initiative is seeking to reduce the number of legislators from the current 416 to 194.

The Thirdaway Alliance party leader has further called on President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to support the initiative.

He challenged the President to show his legacy by supporting the Bill.

“If you support this Bill, you will be fighting thieves of public money. You will easily achieve your Big Four Agenda when we save Kenyans Sh3.78 trillion,” he said.

Aukot said the Bill will lead to economic development and growth.

IEBC will forward the drafted bill to County Assemblies for debate.

The initiative was launched last year by Aukot seeking to reduce the number of legislators from the current 416 to 194.