FAILED PROMISE

Nurses to hold demos over delayed June salary

Governor Ngilu had promised to pay them by Thursday following meeting with union officials

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
News
19 July 2019 - 00:00
The secretary of the nurses union Newton Kimanzi at a past event
NO PAY: The secretary of the nurses union Newton Kimanzi at a past event
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

Kitui nurses will on Frida start holding salary demos after the county failed to pay their June salaries.

Last week Governor Charity Ngilu met with the Kitui nurses union and promised to pay their salaries by Thursday.

Following the meeting, the union called off a strike scheduled to begin yesterday. 

 
 

Newton Kimanzi, secretary of the union, wrote a letter to Ngilu notifying her of the protests outside her offices beginning midnight yesterday . 

"This follows your failure to honour the promise in principle to all the trade unions of Kitui county during a meeting held on July 12, 2019, where you promised to pay salaries latest Thursday 18, 2019," read the letter. 

Kimanzi added they will go on with the protests until their salaries are paid. 

The nurses had warned Ngilu they would issue another strike notice should the county fail to pay their dues. 

"If the salaries will not have been paid by Thursday, we will have no choice but to strike," Stephen Kitheka, chairman Kitui branch of the county workers union said. 

(Edited by N. Mbugua)

