Messenger identifes payment cheques in Kidero case

A bank agent yesterday identified cheques paid to two companies implicated in the graft case involving former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and nine others.

Evans Kadagi Edaria told the court his only role was that of a messenger.

The cheques and electronic funds transfer were signed by some of the accused persons, he said.

Edaria did not identify the signatories.

He identified a cheque of Sh5 million, which was paid to Ngurumani traders limited onDecember 18, 2015.

He also mentioned payments of more than Sh19 million and more than Sh26 million made to Ngurumani Traders Limited.

Kidero is charged alongside eight former chief officers in his administration with the alleged loss of Sh213 million.

Those charged alongside Kidero are former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief Finance Officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba and former county executive committee member in Charge of Finance and Planning Gregory Mwakanongo,

Others are former Accounting Head Stephen Ogago Osiro, former Acting Chief Finance Officer Luke Mugo and former Acting Head of Treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.

They have denied a total of 35 counts of corruption and economic crimes.

The money in question was paid to Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd.

The traders charged are John Githua of Lodwar Wholesalers and Grace Njeri of Ngurumani Traders.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud which led to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the county between January 16, 2014, and January 25, 2016.

Kidero is alleged to have received a total of Sh24 million from Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd.

The money was paid in instalments of Sh14 million on August 24, 2014, and Sh10 million on September 11, 2014.

