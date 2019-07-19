Massacred family, a murderer mum, laid to rest

The woman who hacked her husband to death and strangled her two children before hanging herself were all laid to rest on Thursday at Lang'ata Cemetery, Nairobi.

The massacre and suicide on July 9 shocked the country. No one knows what really happened that night, what started the killings in Thome 5 Estate.

It emerged that the husband, Joseph Gitau, was too withdrawn and embarrassed to admit that he was battered by his wife, Joyce Wanjirui. Finally, she hacked him to death.

Gitau was described as the calm father who would do anything to provide for his family.

But according to his longtime friend, Steven Kariuki, Gitau was too reserved to say what was really on his mind — he was beaten and humiliated by his wife.

“You would never notice if Gitau had problems or not. I am so mad at him, even if he's dead. He didn't speak to me. I didn't know he had problems. We wouldn't be where we are right now if he did.