Jaguar travels to Tanzania after alleged xenophobic remarks

Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua, who sparked a diplomatic row with Tanzania, after making allegedly xenophobic remarks, is now visiting the country.
Last month, Jaguar, was arrested after a video of him, calling on Tanzanian and Ugandan traders to leave the country, was widely shared on social media.
He was held in police custody for over a week and was released on 6 July after paying a $4,800 (£3,800) bail.
He is facing charges of incitement to violence.
He told the BBC Dira radio programme that his comments were only targeting illegal traders.
"No country would allow people who do not have permits to do illegal business," he said.
His comments angered some Tanzanian lawmakers who called on Kenyans to be kicked out of their country.
Tanzania's government also summoned Kenya's high commissioner to explain the comments.
Mr Njagua told the BBC that he "loves" Tanzania and has family in the country.
He posted a picture of himself in Tanzanian's capital, Dodoma.