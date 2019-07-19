Jaguar travels to Tanzania after alleged xenophobic remarks

Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua, who sparked a diplomatic row with Tanzania, after making allegedly xenophobic remarks, is now visiting the country.

Last month, Jaguar, was arrested after a video of him, calling on Tanzanian and Ugandan traders to leave the country, was widely shared on social media.

He was held in police custody for over a week and was released on 6 July after paying a $4,800 (£3,800) bail.

He is facing charges of incitement to violence.

He told the BBC Dira radio programme that his comments were only targeting illegal traders.