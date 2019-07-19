Close

DP Ruto yet to honour promise to parents of boy killed by car in his convoy

'What has really happened? Were we just fooled?'

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
News
19 July 2019 - 00:00
Felix Mambala and his wife Elizabeth Akinyi on June 7
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

The family of the six-year-old boy who died after he was knocked by a car in DP William Ruto's convoy says he has not fulfilled his promise.

Sydney Mambala was a Grade 1 pupil at Fanape Junior Academy, Budalang’i. He died from respiratory failure and excessive bleeding at the Busia County Referral Hospital just two hours after he was referred by Port Victoria Subcounty Hospital. He was buried on June 15 in Mulwanda village. 

 

His family says the DP had pledged financial support but none has come their way.

“Ruto had personally called me and told me to take heart, promising to look into my family’s welfare," Sydney's father, Felix Mambala, said on Thursday.

During Sydney's burial, the DP sent his condolences in a speech that was read by Abdul Mwasera. 

“I know there is no pain far-fetching and deeper than losing a child. The death of the child is most certainly the hardest thing to overcome," Ruto said.

“I learned with deep regret and sadness about the road accident involving one vehicle in my convoy in which a young, cheerful and well-loved boy lost his life. I'm thankful for the grace and consideration and understanding that the family has shown despite their grief. I do not take it for granted."

On Thursday, Felix said he has yet to receive any communication from Ruto or his office since his son was interred. He efforts to reach him have been unsuccessful. He said the DP's aide does not return his calls. 

“I've attempted to make several calls to the Principal Administrative Secretary in the office of the DP, Abdul Mwasera, but, surprisingly, all my calls go unanswered. We lost a child, the DP promised to support us financially and even secure jobs for us. What has really happened? Were we just fooled?” a devastated Mambala asked.

 

During the burial, area MP Raphael Wanjala had urged the Busia government to employ one of the parents or boost their business.

“I call upon the county government, through the chief of staff, Sebastian Okiring, to fix these parents somewhere, even if they are employed as enforcement officers, as both are Standard 8 dropouts," he said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

