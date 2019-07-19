Did Jaguar lie to Kenyans about his 'Tanzanian' trip?

Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua, on Wednesday and Thursday posted pictures of himself claiming to be in Tanzania.

The MP recently sparked a diplomatic row with Tanzania after a video that went viral on social media, captured him threatening to invade premises of foreigners doing businesses in the CBD which is within his constituency.

In the two similar pictures at the same venue, he put different locations; one he said he was in Dodoma while the other he said he was in Dar es Salaam.

Jaguar later told the BBC that he "loves" Tanzania and has family in the country.