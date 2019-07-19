Did Jaguar lie to Kenyans about his 'Tanzanian' trip?

• In one of the pics whose one cannot help but notice that the picture was taken at the Sanlam Towers with an aerial view of Westlands.
• He is facing charges of incitement to violence.
Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua, on Wednesday and Thursday posted pictures of himself claiming to be in Tanzania.
The MP recently sparked a diplomatic row with Tanzania after a video that went viral on social media, captured him threatening to invade premises of foreigners doing businesses in the CBD which is within his constituency.
In the two similar pictures at the same venue, he put different locations; one he said he was in Dodoma while the other he said he was in Dar es Salaam.
Jaguar later told the BBC that he "loves" Tanzania and has family in the country.
The Safaricom House with its iconic logo is vividly clear on his view.
The Star efforts to reach the 'Kigeugeu' hitmaker to divulge the purpose of his visit to Tanzania was unfruitful as he did not answer calls or reply to our messages.
Last month, Jaguar, was arrested after a video of him, calling on Tanzanian and Ugandan traders to leave the country, was widely shared on social media.
He was held in police custody for over a week and was released on 6 July after paying a $4,800 (£3,800) bail.
He told the BBC Dira radio programme that his comments were only targeting illegal traders.
Tanzania threatened diplomatic action against Kenya following the MP's remarks.
During a debate in Parliament last month, the legislators said Kenya should not only distance itself from the sentiments but must also prove action against the MP.
Opposition leader Freeman Mbowe told the Parliament that though Jaguar had uttered the words as an individual person, such cannot be ignored as it can easily put the lives of Tanzanians who have invested in the country.