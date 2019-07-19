Busia on high alert after suspected anthrax outbreak in Kisumu

Busia veterinary department has embarked on mass vaccination of livestock following the recent outbreak of anthrax in Kisumu that left one person dead.

Speaking while launching the exercise at Burumba Dispensary in Matayos subcounty on Wednesday, veterinary services director Allan Ogendo said anthrax can be fatal if people eat meat from infected animals.

One person died on Nyamasaria estate in Kisumu. He was suspected to have eaten the meat of an infected cow. Symptoms associated with the killer disease include body weakness and pains, fever and wounds.

“Anthrax is a zoonotic disease that can affect human beings. We're being proactive because we're neighbouring Kisumu. We never know when it can hit us," Ogendo said.

Their main aim is to provide preventive drugs.

The director said vaccination against anthrax is done at Sh30 per animal, black quarter (Sh30) and rabies (Sh100). He said the costs have been subsidised by the county administration. They will cover the seven subcounties.

"I urge farmers to visit subcounty veterinary offices for more information," he said.

