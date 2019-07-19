Close

MASS VACCINATION

Busia on high alert after suspected anthrax outbreak in Kisumu

One person died in the outskirts of Kisumu, suspected to have eaten meat of an infected cow

In Summary

• Vaccination done at Sh30 per animal, county subsidised prices. 

• Symptoms associated with the killer disease include body weakness and pains, fever and wounds.  

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
News
19 July 2019 - 00:00
Veterinary officer injects a cow against anthrax at Burumba dispensary in Matayos subcounty on Wednesday, July 17, 2019
OUTBREAK: Veterinary officer injects a cow against anthrax at Burumba dispensary in Matayos subcounty on Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

Busia veterinary department has embarked on mass vaccination of livestock following the recent outbreak of anthrax in Kisumu that left one person dead. 

Speaking while launching the exercise at Burumba Dispensary in Matayos subcounty on Wednesday, veterinary services director Allan Ogendo said anthrax can be fatal if people eat meat from infected animals.

One person died on Nyamasaria estate in Kisumu.  He was suspected to have eaten the meat of an infected cow. Symptoms associated with the killer disease include body weakness and pains, fever and wounds. 

 

“Anthrax is a zoonotic disease that can affect human beings. We're being proactive because we're neighbouring Kisumu. We never know when it can hit us," Ogendo said. 

Their main aim is to provide preventive drugs. 

The director said vaccination against anthrax is done at Sh30 per animal, black quarter (Sh30) and rabies (Sh100). He said the costs have been subsidised by the county administration. They will cover the seven subcounties. 

"I urge farmers to visit subcounty veterinary offices for more information," he said.

Edited by R. Wamochie 

MORE:

One person dead, four admitted in Kisumu Anthrax outbreak

Disease reported at Mowlem area. Measures put in place to contain.
News
6 days ago

10 buffaloes confirmed dead after anthrax outbreak in Lake Nakuru park

First case reported on March 29
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
News
19 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    19h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Museveni orders issuance of birth certificates to cows
    1d ago Africa

  4. US Senator asks FBI to investigate FaceApp
    16h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos