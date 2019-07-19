Close

Bring all on board in varsity merger plans

One goal is to make public universities lean and efficient by demanding mergers.

Magoha wants to make universities leaner and more efficient through mergers, an admirable idea. 

But many workers will be hurt and discussion of any merger requires wide consultation among all stakeholders. Anything else is likely to flop. 

19 July 2019
Education CS George Magoha.
Education CS George Magoha.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

Professor George Magoha is a scholar of repute whose dynamism and ideas have inspired public confidence in his ability to handle challenges bedevilling our education system.

One goal is to make public universities lean and efficient by demanding mergers. Magoha has made it the clear government is not about to spend more money on operations of proliferating varsities and campuses. 

But his proposed changes will the changes will hurt many workers, both academic and support staff, because job losses will be inevitable with radical merger changes.

 
 
 

Lecturers affected have repeatedly called for a more structured and inclusive approach to the discussion and any possible decision on mergers.

University bosses believe Magoha is not interested in their ideas and contributions on how mergers and redundancies should be handled.

We believe these proposed changes are so fundamental and far-reaching that nothing short of a logical and reasoned-out approach will succeed.

Trying to ram changes down the throats of college managers and lecturers is likely to boomerang and defeat the entire effort.

A task force with a wide representation of stakeholders has a better chance of making recommendations that will receive wide acceptance.

Any other route will be resisted and probably flop miserably.

Quote of the Day: “That is life... to begin again when everything is lost!”

 
 

AJ Cronin

The Scottish novelist was born on July 19, 1896.

19 July 2019 - 00:00

