Close

EDITORIAL

Walukhe should pay for ethnic slur against Tuju

In Summary

• Civilised, vigorous debate is welcome but Waluke's ugly ethnic slur is primitive.

• Ethnic political mobilisation for 2022 must be tamed now at all cost. 

by STAR EDITOR Editorial
News
18 July 2019 - 06:00
WHAT IS THIS? Sirisia MP John Walukhe at Parliament where he stormed out of the cafeteria to complain of the state of refreshments served.
WHAT IS THIS? Sirisia MP John Walukhe at Parliament where he stormed out of the cafeteria to complain of the state of refreshments served.
Image: FILE

In 2007, Kenya went to the polls, then to the dogs. The ethnic violence that followed pushed Kenya to the brink and left a deep scar. The bloodbath was the result of years of political mobilisation.

When things cooled, everybody resolved never again! But it would seem some careless politicians have yet to learn.

The ethnic slur by Sirisia MP John Waluke against Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju is primitive. It exposes the MP as shallow and incapable of decent discourse.

 

Our politics should be issue-driven and political differences must be articulated with decorum. In any case, the Jubilee Party constitution, the outfit Waluke claims to be “protecting” advocates “sophisticated political debate based on ideas”.

None other than Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta is spearheading truce through the Building Bridges Initiative. Waluke's rant doesn’t help the course of the party or that of Deputy President William Ruto whom he purports to support.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission should walk the talk and crack the whip on rogue politicians without mercy. Similar prosecutions have not been successful before. However, the Commission must continuously reinvent itself and speak even louder through action. Ethnic political mobilisation for 2022 must be tamed at all cost.

Quote of the Day: “A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.”

Nelson Mandela

The anti-apartheid icon and South African President was born on July 18, 1918.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR EDITOR Editorial
News
18 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Museveni orders issuance of birth certificates to cows
    13h ago Africa

  3. Rise of K-Sharks team whose penalty theatrics went viral
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    3d ago Big Read

  5. I'd take the bus as my father flew — Abdulswamad
    2d ago Big Read

Latest Videos