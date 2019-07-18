Senators publish parallel Bill allocating counties Sh335bn

The dispute over the Divison of Revenue Bill escalated yesterday after senators published a bill parallel to the one published by the National Assembly.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on Wednesday signed the Bill containing Sh335 billion as the equitable share for the 47 county governments for the current financial year.

The Bill was sent to the government printer for publication last evening.

The lawmakers made the resolution during a Kamukunji held in Parliament.

The move came just hours after their colleagues in the National Assembly published their version allocating the devolved units Sh316 billion.

Senate’s Legal and Justice Affairs Committee chairman Samson Cherargei said the House resolved to reduce the publication period of the bill to hasten its passage.

“We reduced the publication period of the Bill from 14 days to one so that we can dispense off with it and send it to the National Assembly for their concurrence because of the emergency,” Cherargei said.

The Nandi senator defended the Senate’s action saying counties risked grounding to a halt if the process was not hastened.