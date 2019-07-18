Senators petition sails through, CJ Maraga to constitute a bench over it

High Court judge Weldon Korir has agreed with the senators contesting for over 21 laws passed by the Parliament without their input.

He has certified the matter urgent and directed deputy Registrar to forward the matter to chief justice David Maraga to constitute a bench of at least three judges to hear the case.

Justice Korir says the petition by senators raises substantive questions of law. Kindiki Kithure who submitted on behalf of the senators said the Senate cannot transact business before the matter is heard and determined.

Among the disputed bills is the division of revenue bill.

The matter will be mentioned on July 31.

The Petition seeks a declaration that a total of 24 Acts of Parliament that have been passed by the National Assembly are unconstitutional, null and void.

The Senate filed a Constitutional Petition in the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court on Thursday morning to challenge all the laws passed by National Assembly.

Addressing the media outside the court after filing the case, Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen said since the inception of the bicameral Parliament, the Assembly failed to observe the procedure as laid down in the Constitution.

He said this has denied the country benefit of essential laws emanating from the Senate, which have sought to implement and strengthen the devolved system.

Murkomen said resources that legitimately belong to the counties have been re-centralized through the legislative fiat of National Assembly.

He added that draconian and out-rightly unconstitutional provisions of the law have been enacted through omnibus laws that have been passed unilaterally by the National Assembly without reference to the Senate.

The Senate Majority said there has been an attempt to emasculate the counties and the institutions that have been established by the Constitution.

He said the Senate has over the last six years deployed every effort to seek to ensure that both Houses of Parliament proceed in accordance with the advisory opinion.

Senators have said that they have confidence that the High Court will rise to the occasion and will deliver a decision that advances the rule of law and good governance in our country.