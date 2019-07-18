Ruto is sabotaging handshake, Kalembe says

• Says Ruto’s stance would ruin his chances in 2022 presidential race.
Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile has warned Deputy President William Ruto against sabotaging the handshake or he forgets the presidency in 2022.
Kalelmbe told the Deputy President his anti-handshake antics could relegate him to political oblivion.
Speaking in Kitui on Wednesday, the former MP cautioned that the wrangles in Jubilee pitting Ruto and secretary general Raphael Tuju would wreck the party.
He lamented that the vicious row within the high echelons of Jubilee will split Ruto’s votes and to his disadvantage in next General Election.
Speaking in Kitui town after meeting Jubilee party stakeholders, the former MP hailed the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. He said it has brought cohesion among Kenyans and politicians across the political divide.
“What is wrong with Tuju working with Raila? It is the same with Uhuru working with Raila. Let the DP embrace unity for the sake of peace and tranquility in the country,” Kalembe said.
Ruto has attacked Tuju accusing him of betraying the ruling coalition by working with Raila.
A new storm in the troubled Jubilee was stirred by the DP's claim that Tuju had become one of the closest allies and political strategists of the former premier.
In a tweet last week, Ruto wondered how Jubilee Party’s secretary general would work for the Opposition.
“So our democracy is so liberal that the secretary general of the ruling party has become the chief strategist of the opposition!! Maajabu,” said Ruto.
Kalembe said that working with Odinga has brought harmony in government and created a good environment for business to grow.
He said since the March 9, 2018 handshake, there is no violence, demonstrations and even the National Assembly is no longer divided.
Kalembe said he supported the change of the Constitution and proposed creation of an electoral college comprising professionals to elect the President.
“The presidency is a hotly contested seat in Kenya. The electoral college will give the country a suitable candidate with strong leadership credentials to steer us into prosperity,” he said.