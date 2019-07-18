Ruto is sabotaging handshake, Kalembe says

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile has warned Deputy President William Ruto against sabotaging the handshake or he forgets the presidency in 2022.

Kalelmbe told the Deputy President his anti-handshake antics could relegate him to political oblivion.

Speaking in Kitui on Wednesday, the former MP cautioned that the wrangles in Jubilee pitting Ruto and secretary general Raphael Tuju would wreck the party.

He lamented that the vicious row within the high echelons of Jubilee will split Ruto’s votes and to his disadvantage in next General Election.

Speaking in Kitui town after meeting Jubilee party stakeholders, the former MP hailed the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. He said it has brought cohesion among Kenyans and politicians across the political divide.

“What is wrong with Tuju working with Raila? It is the same with Uhuru working with Raila. Let the DP embrace unity for the sake of peace and tranquility in the country,” Kalembe said.

Ruto has attacked Tuju accusing him of betraying the ruling coalition by working with Raila.