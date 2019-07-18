Close

Property owners within CBD given 14 days to repaint or face action

In Summary

• The 14 days countdown starts today. 

• Property owners have also been given a blanket approval to improve all their plot frontages with approved concrete blocks.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
18 July 2019 - 05:00
A view of the Nairobi central business district. /KARUGA WA NJUGUNA
Nairobi County has said it will not back off on its plans to repaint all buildings within the Central Business District.

Sonko's government has issued a 14 days notice to owners of the properties who are yet to repair and repaint their buildings to do so.

The 14 days countdown starts today. Stern action will be taken against those who will not do so. 

 
 
 

Acting County Secretary and Head of County Public Service Leboo Morinta said on Wednesday through his notice that tough legal action will be taken against those who will not do so.

 "To improve on the aesthetics and beauty of our city, it is hereby notified to all property owners in the Nairobi City County Central Business District, that they should clean, repaint, and redecorate their buildings as required by law," part of the statement reads.

The county government has said that all property owners have been notified to comply with  Public Health Cap 242 and County By-Laws that requires them to repaint their buildings after every two years.

Property owners have also been given a blanket approval to improve all their plot frontages with approved concrete blocks.

The notice has also earmarked properties within Nairobi’s CBD.

The governor had issued the same warning to CBD traders two months ago, threatening to shut down premises that do not comply with the notice.

Sonko orders Nairobi traders to repaint buildings or else...

Threatens to shut down premises that don't comply within 30 days.
News
1 month ago

Sonko made the announcement after an impromptu tour of the CBD to inspect progress of the ongoing beautification project.

 

County Assembly Housing Committee Chairman Antony Karanja said the move is to improve the aesthetic value of the city and maintain health standards.

The governor said his vision of making Nairobi Africa’s city of choice cannot be undermined by property owners who ignore county by-laws.

Sonko said these standards must be maintained in order to attract more tourists and investors, which in turn will improve the capital’s economy and help raise the living standards of residents.

Nairobi was last month crowned as Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination at World Travel Awards 2019 Gala Dinner held in Mauritius.

 The Kenyan capital beat seven other African cities including Accra (Ghana), Cairo (Egypt), Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria in South Africa and Nigeria’s Lagos to emerge winner.

