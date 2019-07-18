Property owners within CBD given 14 days to repaint or face action

Nairobi County has said it will not back off on its plans to repaint all buildings within the Central Business District.

Sonko's government has issued a 14 days notice to owners of the properties who are yet to repair and repaint their buildings to do so.

The 14 days countdown starts today. Stern action will be taken against those who will not do so.

Acting County Secretary and Head of County Public Service Leboo Morinta said on Wednesday through his notice that tough legal action will be taken against those who will not do so.

"To improve on the aesthetics and beauty of our city, it is hereby notified to all property owners in the Nairobi City County Central Business District, that they should clean, repaint, and redecorate their buildings as required by law," part of the statement reads.

The county government has said that all property owners have been notified to comply with Public Health Cap 242 and County By-Laws that requires them to repaint their buildings after every two years.

Property owners have also been given a blanket approval to improve all their plot frontages with approved concrete blocks.

The notice has also earmarked properties within Nairobi’s CBD.

The governor had issued the same warning to CBD traders two months ago, threatening to shut down premises that do not comply with the notice.